Expand Madani Medical Scheme to help ease the people’s burden

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani Medical Scheme, which was introduced three months ago for the public, including the B40 group, needs to be further expanded as it is very helpful in easing their burden.

Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusuf, of Johor, said the scheme could help retirees like him, who are mostly from the B40 group.

“This scheme not only eases our financial burden but, also helps shorten waiting time for getting treatment. I just hope that it will soon be expanded to include rural areas,” said the 61-year-old private retiree.

Meanwhile, Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soo said the first phase of the scheme’s implementation involved 94 private clinics in the Johor Bahru district.

“This scheme will be expanded to all districts in the state under the next phase. The state government expects more private clinics to participate in the scheme so that they can also help the people, especially those from the B40 and M40 groups,” he said.

In PERAK, private sector worker Rosdalilah Zahari said the Madani Medical Scheme can help patients with only mild symptoms, such as fever or flu, to save time by seeking treatment at private clinics.

She said it would also help save time as patients need not have to wait long at hospitals or health clinics for follow-up treatments.

“If one were to suddenly fall sick at night, we can just head to a nearby private clinic and not to a government clinic for immediate treatment, thus saving time,” said the 40-year-old.

In PENANG, a fast-food restaurant worker, Ahmad Syukran Mohd Hussain, said that he is also a beneficiary of the scheme and admitted that he once sought treatment for his two-year-old son at a clinic in Perda, Bukit Mertajam.

“Frankly, my unemployed wife and I would go to a government clinic or hospital if anyone in our family fell ill but, with this scheme, we can get treatment at a private clinic. I just hope that more clinics register under the scheme,” said the 29-year-old Ahmad Syukran.

Hamzah Nordin, a factory engineer in Perai, hopes that the scheme will be extended to the M40 group as they too are burdened with the cost of living, especially with the current increase in necessities.

“It looks like our salary is a lot but it is, in fact, the same as those in the B40 group. If our children are sick and need immediate treatment, we have to go to a private clinic because it’s faster and easier. So, if we can be included in the scheme, it would help us save a little,” said the 36-year-old father of three whose wife is unemployed.

In KELANTAN, rubber tapper Noor Atikah Aziz described the government’s approach to help the B40 and M40 groups through the Madani Medical Scheme as “very timely” considering the increasingly challenging cost of living situation.

“I am grateful and thank the government for taking this alternative by providing the Madani Medical Scheme for the people, especially those in need, to receive treatment at hospitals and so on,” said the 28-year-old. -Bernama