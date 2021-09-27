Expand travel bubble to boost MICE industry: MCA Youth

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to consider restarting travel for business-related events such as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) to attract local and foreign investment and drive the nation’s economic revival.

In making this call, MCA Youth National Chairperson Datuk Nicole Wong (pix) said the pilot travel bubble for tourism in Langkawi has been quite successful since its launch.

“MICE events could implement the same concept, and by extending the scope to foreign countries, business delegates can visit Malaysia for these events at a very low risk,” she said in a statement today.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, MICE tourism was one of the largest growing industries. Exhibitions itself generated close to RM30 million of the national GDP in 2019. Furthermore, these events create a tonne of job opportunities through the stimulation of related sectors such as tourism, hoteliers, F&B, transport, and other services.

“Since the creative arts industry – cinemas, art exhibits, museums are now open under strict adherence of SOPs, business events should also be restarted to stimulate the nation’s economy.”

Malaysia’s MICE industry attracted a total of 111,298 delegates to 153 events that had generated RM1.053 billion in 2016. It was predicted that if the pandemic did not befall in 2020, the MICE industry could net RM3.3 billion and create 16,700 job opportunities.

With more work done on improving the existing SOPs, both the tourism industry and the MICE industry can operate smoothly and help the nation progress forward in the national recovery plan, Wong said.