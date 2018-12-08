Expansion of wealth, properties should be monitored under asset declaration

PUTRAJAYA: The expansion of wealth and properties of politicians, their spouses and children should be monitored under the asset declaration exercise, said the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed (pix).

Without disclosing the authority to monitor on the wealth expansion, he said it was important to monitor the ministers, deputy ministers and MPs’ earnings and property expansion throughout their tenure.

“This is crucial because we must know what they earn and what they spend on to make sure that their spendings are in accordance with their earnings,“ he told reporters after attending the Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award presentation here yesterday.

Abu Kassim said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was committed to eradicating corruption which was evident from the premier’s approval of 21 policies in just a couple months after taking office.

He said Mahathir had also approved an Anti-Corruption Plan which contained 103 initiatives, just to combat corruption, expected to be launched next month.

On another note, Abu Kassim said he was not at all involved in the tampering of the 1Malaysian Development Bhd (1MDB) final audit report although he was the MACC chief then.

“I was not aware of the tampering,“ he said.

On Nov 25, Auditor- General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad revealed that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had allegedly instructed the 1MDB final audit report to be amended by taking out several paragraphs. — Bernama