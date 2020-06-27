Expats can leave country for emergency purposes

PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to allow expatriates in Malaysia to fly out of the country for emergency and medical purposes only.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government also will not stop any foreign national who would like to return to their country of origin with the condition that the trip is one-way.

“For foreign nationals who do not have travel documents, they will first have to retrieve their travel documents from their respective embassies,“ he said in a press statement today.

Besides that, he added that the government does not stop foreign nationals from working on local fishing vessels, to ensure there is an adequate supply of fish.

“However, the foreign nationals will have to get permission to go out of the country from their respective governments first,“ he said.

He also said they have to apply for a Temporary Work Visit Permit from the Immigration Department and take the Covid-19 screening test, as well as undergo quarantine for 14 days.

“The employers will also have to prepare a place to stay for their crew,“ he added.