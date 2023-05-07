Expect status quo in six states after state polls, says political analyst

GEORGE TOWN: The Unity Government is expected to remain in power in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan after the state elections on August 12, said political analyst Prof. Dr. P. Sivamurugan.

Sivamurugan said Perikatan Nasional (PN), meanwhile, will continue to govern Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“It will probably be status quo in the six states involved in the polls, with probably reduced majority wins and Malay seats (constituencies) going to be more shaky.

‘’If there is no internal sabotage, the parties in the coalition will be able to win, but each party must also look into the choice of candidates and internal party issues while not playing up issues pertaining to race, religion and royalty (3R).

“This is to ensure that the country can move forward and political harmony is maintained. Only then will the next generation be able to see this is the mould that fits the current situation,” he told reporters when met at Universiti Sains Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, Sivamurugan said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) need to enlighten voters as many are confused following their alliance after the 15th general election (GE15).

He said it was important to inform that the coalition was necessary for political stability and that a strong and stable government is needed to govern the country.

‘’This is because they (political parties) were rivals before suddenly joining forces, but this is not new, since 1969, this has been happening and it is important that the parties’ top leadership explain the importance of this cooperation,” he said.

He said the PH and BH machinery must also meet and shed light on this matter with their loyal voter base and at the same time win the support of new voters. -Bernama