Expedite vaccination to mitigate Covid infection, revive economy — PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the dispensing of the Covid-19 vaccine should be completed as soon as possible to mitigate infection and inadvertently revive the country’s economic growth and people’s livelihood.

As such, he called on all Malaysians and foreigners residing in the country to register on the MySejahtera application to receive the vaccine.

“The sooner they are vaccinated, the more protected their health will be and this may help us to reduce the number of Covid-19 infection cases in the country and revive our livelihood and the country’s economic growth faster.”

Muhyiddin said this to reporters after completing his second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Putrajaya Health Clinic at Precinct 18 here today. The Prime Minister received his first dose on Feb 24.

Also receiving their second dose today were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Dr Tan Yee Ling, Sheilla Mellissa Sikin, Khairul Asraf Mohd Yasin and Clement a/l Marai Francis who were among the earliest recipients of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which was launched on Feb 24.

The second dose of the vaccine was given to the recipients 21 days after they received their first dose.

According to Muhyiddin, over 5.6 million people have registered for Covid vaccination with 360,000 of them had been vaccinated so far.

“More people will register for vaccination and the Ministry of Health is expected to receive more vaccine supply in the near future.

“And we have distributed the supply to all states and those who have registered will be given the shots according to the priority list,” he said.

On the dose he received today, Muhyiddin said he had also be given the smart vaccination card verifying that he had completed the Covid vaccine dosage.

“The card can be used for travel purposes.

“If any security authority wanted to know whether I have completed the second dose or not, I can just show them the card and they can scan it and a voice will tell them that I have completed the vaccine dosage,” he said. — Bernama