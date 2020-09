KUANTAN: Seventy participants of the Rescue Training and Risk Studies on Mountain Areas programme, which began today, have one ultimate goal, that is to fly the Jalur Gemilang at the peak of Gunung Tahan on Malaysia Day.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said that besides the firemen, the expedition also involves personnel and officers from the police and Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) as well as media practitioners.

He said that the main objective of the programme was to test participants mental and physical capabilities and endurance as a preparation to conduct rescue operations in mountainous areas, but what makes this programme more special was that it was held close to the Malaysia Day celebration.

“The team is scheduled to begin hiking tomorrow and arrive at the peak on Wednesday, Malaysia Day. Therefore, the participants will raise the Jalur Gemilang on the mountain peak as a symbol of the celebration.

“Besides that, the programme also serves as a revision platform for the security forces personnel and creating a good relationship with all agencies involved,” he told reporters at the flagging off ceremony at the Pahang JBPM headquarters here, today.

Also present were Pahang police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri and state Fire and Rescue Operations Division assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani who is also the expedition leader.

Wan Mohammad Zaidi said that the programme would also allow the team to oversee and study hiking risk in Gunung Tahan as the track would be open to the public on Tuesday (Sept 15). -Bernama