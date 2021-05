KUALA LUMPUR: A night out turned out to be a costly affair for the operator and patrons of a nightclub here when they were slapped with fines of about RM700,000 for operating during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) during a police raid on Wednesday night.

Kuala Lumpur police crime prevention and community safety department head SAC Datuk Azman Ayob said that in a special operation to enforce the CMCO, police raided the Paramount Club here at about 9.30pm and found 133 patrons engrossed in drink and dance.

He said police issued summonses to 79 men and 55 women who were at the premises for breaching the CMCO standard operation procedures (SOPs).

Azman who led the raid said the owner of the club was issued with a RM50,000 fine while the patrons who are aged between 20 and 59 were fined between RM1,500 and RM5,000.

He said such raids will be carried out from time to time especially at nightspots to ensure the CMCO SOPs are observed.