Experience the best of nature at Hutan Kita exhibition

PETALING JAYA: Visitors to the Hutan Kita – Journey Through Our Rainforest exhibition at KL Tower, which runs until Sept 22, will get to take part in a host of activities, including communal tree planting, digital photography, colouring contests and a treasure hunt.

Visitors can expect to learn of the rich biodiversity of our tropical forests, how it is preserved, and its role in conserving our natural heritage.

Admission is free.

According to Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar, 55.3% of the land area in the country is covered by forests.

This exceeds the 50% pledge made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992.

Malaysian forests comprise mainly of trees from the dipterocarpaceae family, hence, the term ‘dipterocarp forests’ which often crops up when speaking of our forests.

The federal government plans to increase forest lands designated as “totally protected areas” from 13.2% to 20.5% by 2025, as set out in the National Policy on Biological Diversity.

Watch the promotional video for Hutan Kita – Journey Through Our Rainforest exhibition below:

https://bit.ly/2m6SDvl