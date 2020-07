PETALING JAYA: With drink-drivers facing harsher punishment soon following the go-ahead from the Cabinet, the government has been urged to increase the penalties for other road traffic offences.

Road safety expert Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua opined that while increasing the fine and jail term to deter drink-driving is necessary, accidents involving those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs have only led to a fraction of road fatalities each year.

In fact, it was previously reported that between 2016 and 2018, of the total 18,705 fatal road accidents, only 20 were caused by those under influence.

Other offences like encroaching into other lanes (1,958), overtaking (1,931), reckless driving (1,926), tailgating (1,025), and beating a red light (535) have led to more deaths.

Law said these data proved that the government should take similar measures to ensure sterner action against those who commit the other road offences.

“I see this (heftier drink-driving punishment) as a very good start. But if you ask me if this is the most serious road safety issue in Malaysia, I would say no. They only contribute to a fraction each year.

“Which is why it is similarly important to amend the laws for other offences as well, which I would claim to be more serious in nature. This includes illegal racing, speeding, and reckless driving,” he told theSun yesterday.

Law was asked to comment on Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s statement in Parliament on Wednesday that the Cabinet has agreed to increase the maximum fine for drink-driving from RM20,000 to RM150,000.

There will also be a mandatory jail sentence for offenders, with those causing death to face imprisonment up to 15 years for the first offence and 20 years for following offences.

Wee also said the government would lower the blood alcohol concentration limit from the current 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood to just 50mg of alcohol.

Law, who is the head of Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Road Safety Research Centre, said he believed the amendments would deter Malaysians from drink-driving, provided there is stricter enforcement and continual campaigning.

“To rely on the law alone is insufficient. It’s just like drugs. There is a mandatory death sentence, yet people are still consuming and selling them. What the government needs is strict, sustainable enforcement, and not seasonal.

“They also need a more targeted approach, meaning they need to identify who among the community are more susceptible to drink-driving and educate and remind them.”

Law also suggested that club and pub operators collaborate with e-hailing service providers by encouraging patrons to use their services and providing discounts.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (Selangor) deputy chairman Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said while the amendments were yet to be passed in Parliament, he believes lawmakers would ensure that the changes are seen through.

Like Law, he also hoped other road traffic offences would come under the same amended law in the future, although the priority at the moment should be on drink-driving.

“I am very grateful that the government has taken a serious view of this issue and I believe this is a step in the right direction. We just have to wait for the lawmakers to debate with wisdom.”

Expert: Drink-driving not biggest problem