Expert: Eating organ meats can increase cholesterol is a myth

BANGI: The claim that eating animal organ meats is not good for health and can increase cholesterol in the blood is just a myth, said Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Governing Board chairman Dr Azman Ismail.

He said the perception is not true at all and it is because the concept of cholesterol is not clearly understood by most of the general public, and sometimes even doctors themselves.

“The concept is very complex and cholesterol comes in various types. Among them is the small dense low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol which is hazardous for health as well as the large and fluffy cholesterol which is good for health.

“Our body and brain hormones need natural large and fluffy cholesterol which usually comes from the fats and organs of farmed animals,“ he told reporters after launching the 6th International Conference on Animal Nutrition ICAN 2023 here, today.

Dr Azman, who is also a medical doctor and a nutritionist, said that a person is at risk of dementia if they do not consume enough good cholesterol food for brain development.

He also explained that the problem of blocked blood vessels usually associated with the consumption of organ meats is actually due to the consumption of refined sugar and carbohydrates like flour that can produce small dense LDL.

“Our body needs good cholesterol to absorb nutrients so most of it comes from animal fat so it is safe to eat,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in his opening speech, Dr Azman said optimal livestock performance must be achieved in an effort to meet the global demand for meat, milk and eggs since livestock feed plays an important role in the development and sustainability of the global livestock industry.

He said according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, livestock accounts for 40 per cent of the global value of agricultural production and supports the livelihood, food security and nutrition of nearly 1.3 billion people.

“The demand for animal protein around the world is also increasing every year. The FAO also estimates that in 2050, the demand for food will increase by 60 per cent and the production of animal protein is expected to increase by around 1.7 per cent per year,“ he said. -Bernama