SHAH ALAM: Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL)’s pathologist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi said during an inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim that they could not pinpoint the actual cause of the injuries.

He said there were no witnesses to corroborate the findings.

“The injuries that I witnessed on Adib’s body were bruises, but I don’t dare associate them with any specific object other than the fact the object must be wide, blunt, slightly rough surfaced and hard,“ he said.

“Based on my experiment and that of another expert (former senior forensic and pathology consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid), Adib’s injuries were not specifically due to the left side door of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle,“ he said at the Shah Alam High Court.

Earlier, the inquest witnessed a demonstration of the incident that could have happened on the night in question.

For the demonstration the EMRS vehicle that was involved on the night was brought to the Shah Alam Court complex.

It was conducted at the court complex’s basement car park and lasted about an hour.

During the demonstration, Hafizam said the van that Adib was in had been reversing between two speeds – 8kmh and 17kmh – to justify his theory that it was unlikely that Adib could have been pulled from the van if it was reversing at those speeds.

Adib was part of a nine-man fire-fighting team that responded to an emergency call at a temple where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27 last year.

He sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17.

The inquest before Coroner Rofiah Mohammad continues tomorrow.