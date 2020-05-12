Expert warns against too much pump-priming

PETALING JAYA: Past financial crises have shown that fiscal stimuli and broad pump priming have ended up with too much cash in the market that is channelled into speculations such as in the stock markets or real estate.

Prolonged injection of money will build up new bubbles if it is not channelled to real “productive” activities to revitalise the economy sustainably, Censuria Capital chief strategist Dr Oh Ei Sun told theSun.

“The government can ill-afford to roll out more spending measures as our national debt is considerable, and budget deficit is bursting at its optimal seams,” he said.

The investment firm strategist said the current crisis comes at a time of almost all-time low oil prices when the commodity is a crucial contributor to the government’s coffers.

“Further spending measures would likely incur tapping into our reserves, such as foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

Oh pointed out two macroeconomic points. “First, this country has a large geography, fertile landscape, abundant resources and a medium-sized population,” he said.

“Second, coercive measures by government to prohibit or strongly discourage businesses from firing or lowering the compensation of employees during a crisis will function only temporarily.”

He warned that this could force businesses to close shop. Instead, he urged the government to review our existing economic model which is supposed to thrive on resource extraction and industrialisation.

“The government should attempt to supplement and broaden the national economic model so that small- and micro-sized businesses could play more significant roles in the overall national economy. At least to the extent that most people can be self-sufficient,” Oh said.

“This would involve, for examples, a more conducive environment with less red tape for entrepreneurship and start-ups, revitalisation of Felda and Felcra with emphasis on modern subsistence farming, ‘balik kampung’ to engage in niche farming, ‘one kampung, one product’, and so on.

“People, who lose jobs or are looking for work, would then not have to wait for jobs and work to be created for them, but could instead engender their own work and perhaps create jobs for others with similar interests.”

Meanwhile, the Group CEO and chief editor of Malaysia SME Media Group, Wayne Lim, proposed a digital trade point system to facilitate trade. “Businesses also have the ability to continue to produce goods and services but there are very little liquidities in the market to create transactions,” he said.

“The rakyat and businesses are short of cash, including the government. If the government were to adopt an alternative trading option such as using a digital trade point system, goods and services will exchange hands. When trading activities are in high volume, productivities will be high enough to push up the economy.”

Read this story on our iPaper:

Expert warns against too much pump-priming