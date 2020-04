PETALING JAYA: The proposal for a virtual Parliament meeting has been given the thumbs down by political analysts.

They said that the country has more pressing issues to address that required MPs from both sides of the divide to work together.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geo-strategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said while the opposition bench would want to be in the loop on what action the government is taking, going through a virtual meeting was not the answer.

“There are many issues to be brought up in Parliament. We are facing a major health issue with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

As such, he added, this is not the time to ponder on the viability of a virtual Parliament sitting. There are other ways for the Opposition to get information on how the outbreak is being addressed.

“What is important is for both sides to work together to fight this ‘war’,” he told theSun yesterday.

“The government should focus on a post-MCO strategy to deal with pressing economic issues. This is where the Opposition can give their input,” he said.

Azmi said the people are worried about what will happen after the MCO is lifted.

Veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang has called for Parliament to be declared an essential service to make way for 10 days of virtual meetings after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s opening address on May 18.

He said this could play an important role in scrutinising the government’s efforts to successfully combat the twin public health and economic crisis, and to galvanise national unity and solidarity.

Lim said this is regardless of the government’s decision on the expiry of the third phase of the MCO on April 28.

Prof Aruna Gopinath of the Defence University of Malaysia said having a virtual Parliament sitting will not be beneficial to the country.

She said the issue at hand is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic that is sweeping across the world.

“The government should have discussions with the Opposition on not only the health impact of the virus but also its impact on the nation’s economy.

Aruna said trade plays a major part in economic development, so both sides need to discuss how to revive it. “The government should discuss national issues with the Opposition and find ways to overcome it. Now is not the time to be playing politics, especially when public health is at stake,” she added.

Experts against ‘virtual Parliament’ meeting