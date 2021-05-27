Experts agree appropriate measures needed to save lives and livelihood

PETALING JAYA: The level of restrictions needed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic has been the subject of a major debate since the first movement control order (MCO 1.0) was imposed in March last year.

For healthcare workers, a full lockdown works best to save lives. On the other hand, businesses fear it will cause unrepairable damage to the economy and livelihood.

Lately, the two sides seem to have come to terms with the fact that too little of one and too much of the other will not do any good.

For instance, health expert Dr Rusli Nordin, who always believed that a total lockdown is the best way forward, now agrees that this is not viable if livelihood and the economy are to survive.

On the other hand, Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman is now in favour of stricter controls, perhaps just shy of a full lockdown, to address the new surge in infection.

In a statement issued just after the announcement that tighter restrictions would be in place from Tuesday to June 7, Syed Hussain said the government had made the right decision “despite pressure (for a full lockdown) from medical personnel”, adding that this will have a less severe impact on livelihood.

He acknowledged that the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases is a cause for serious concern and commended the government for “striking this delicate balance” between saving lives and livelihood.

“This will enable entrepreneurs to continue efforts to resuscitate their businesses and pave the way for full economic recovery,” he said.

Rusli, who heads the School of Medicine at Taylor’s University in Subang Jaya, acknowledged that the pandemic has had a major negative impact on both lives and the economy.

“I believe a total lockdown is the best solution, but defending the people’s livelihood is also a priority,” he told theSun. “Therefore, the next best thing is to tighten the standard operating procedures (SOP).”

Rusli said the ongoing FTTIS (finding, testing, treating, isolation and surveillance) policy should be strengthened with the collaboration of the federal and state governments, while the vaccination drive should be speeded up.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said a total lockdown should only be the last resort.

He said for the successful implementation of MCO 3.0, there must be proper control without compromising the economic

well-being of the country.

“Had there been proper control at bazaars, shopping malls and restaurants in the Klang Valley in April, this surge would not have happened,” he said.

Under the SOP currently in place, a shopper is allowed a maximum of two hours at each retail outlet. Within each outlet, only one person is allowed in every four square metres of space. In addition, the number of employees at all retail, wholesale and distribution outlets as well as shopping malls, must be capped at 60%.

Apart from pharmacies and stores selling necessities that are allowed to continue operating until 10pm, all retail outlets may operate only between 8am and 8pm.

Those with inquiries can contact the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s secretariat at 03-88825881/5905 or e-mail spip@kpdnhep.gov.my or visit the ministry’s website www.kpdnhep.gov.my for more information.