PETALING JAYA: Schools are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face learning on Sept 1 but questions have been raised about the wisdom of such a move.

Some wondered if it would be prudent to put students and teachers at risk of being infected with Covid-19 for just another 10 weeks of lessons.

Dr Abdullah Mohd Nawi of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia believes it is too soon for classes to resume given the current Covid-19 situation. “I concede that teachers and students are burned out (by online learning) but human life is what counts,” he told theSun.

“Compared with the original strain, the Delta variant (that is now spreading fast) is considerably more infectious and it results in more severe symptoms. It is a unique beast,” he added.

Abdullah agreed the existing infrastructure and the training that teachers have received do not work well for online learning but it is the only alternative available now.

He said the number of infections will rise and new clusters will develop on school grounds if students return to classes.

“Generally, people are bad at maintaining social distance. In my opinion, Malaysians are not very good at it, and children are the worst,” he said.

An average of 20,000 new cases have been recorded daily in the past few days, with yet another new record set yesterday with a total of 21,668 new cases reported.

Abdullah recognised that the government is in a no-win situation. “People will not be happy but our leaders have to realise that they’ll be blamed no matter what.”

He described the situation as “a necessary consequence”. “The best the government can do is protect lives, no matter how controversial a step it is,” he said.

He warned that there will be casualties no matter what the government does. “If we continue with online learning, some students will be left behind through various factors – from inadequately trained teachers to the lack of internet connection,” he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out, face-to-face learning will raise the risk of infection.

Abdullah said it is better to wait until the data indicates that the infection and mortality rates can be kept under control.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Harry Tan has been quoted in a report yesterday as saying many parents will choose not to send their children to school come Sept 1.

With the school year ending on Dec 11, there will be only 10 weeks of face-to-face learning anyway, he said.

President of the Parent Action Group for Education Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim suggests that Malaysia looks at how other countries manage before deciding to reopen schools.

“Our community transmission is still very high, so it is indeed very risky,” she told theSun.

Noor Azimah said the school authorities would have to ascertain first if all the teachers and support staff have been fully vaccinated.

She pointed out that the World Bank, United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) have already joined forces to devise a plan on how to reopen and sustain schools by the end of the year.

The World Bank had, in March, reported that it had partnered with Unesco and Unicef to help nations plan, prioritise and ensure that all students return to school.

Their effort will focus on three priorities, namely:

--> All children return to classes and receive the services necessary to meet their need for learning, health and psychological well-being;

--> All children receive support to catch up on lost learning; and

--> All teachers are prepared to address loss of learning among their students and are ready to incorporate digital technology into their teaching.