PETALING JAYA: Just like the flu, Covid-19 is here to stay, and humanity will have to learn to live with it.

Medical experts have pointed out that with more people getting infected and vaccinated, immunity will build up and the number of severe cases will drop.

The virus cannot be totally avoided but its impact can be minimised and people can learn to live with it, they said.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said grim as it seems, Covid-19 will not disappear.

On Sept 1, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysians can expect to move from the “pandemic” to the “endemic” stage of the Covid crisis by the end of October when 80% of the population is expected to be vaccinated.

His statement that the people will have to learn to live with Covid sparked a buzz on social media as the layman grappled to understand the change.

In medical terms, an endemic is a situation where a disease is present in the community and is expected to remain, but at a stable and low infection rate.

Examples of endemic diseases in Malaysia are dengue fever as well as hand, foot and mouth disease.

A study conducted in Australia in January that covered more than 100 immunologists, infectious diseases researchers and virologists working on the coronavirus revealed that almost 90% of them think Covid-19 cannot be eradicated and would become endemic.

Subramaniam said Malaysia would continue to see many cases. However, he said disruptions to work and daily life can be minimised if people remain vigilant, tests are conducted frequently and cases are isolated.

“We will also probably need to continue wearing masks in crowded locations.

“New medicines are being developed that will hopefully help to manage severe cases and booster shots may most likely also be needed,” he added.

Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy founder and chief executive officer Azrul Mohd Khalib said Malaysia as well as most Asian countries that went through the SARS and H1N1 outbreaks in 2002 and 2009 should be better prepared to face such outbreaks, compared with countries in the Northern Hemisphere.

“We have to be ready to adapt to a future where SARS-CoV2 outbreaks will occur seasonally, requiring periodic vaccinations,” he told theSun.

He said healthcare services will also have to be prepared for those who need hospitalisation and ventilator support, as well as management of fatalities, especially brought-in-dead cases.

“These are the indicators that we need to pay attention to as they have a direct link to the efficacy of existing vaccines and our ability to protect those most vulnerable,” Azrul said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics specialist Dr Malina Osman said for the time being, Malaysia has to carefully examine data based on states.

“The pattern is not uniform for all states. In some states like Johor, Perak and Kedah, hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and those in need of intensive care. This puts the healthcare system in affected states in critical situations.”

But while the number of new cases remain high in Sarawak, where more than 80% of the adult population has been vaccinated, almost 99% of new cases are asymptomatic or mild, Malina said.

“For instance, only four out of the 3,000 new cases reported in the state on Monday needed to be admitted.”