PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to redirect funds from its development and operating budgets to finance more aid packages for those most affected by the latest movement control order (MCO).

The MCO period, originally from June 1 to 14, was extended to June 28, sending many more B40 and even M40 households deeper into debt.

Many in the B40 group have lost everything, according to Universiti Malaya Economics professor Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah.

Small family-run businesses have closed down, such as a well-known laksa stall in Air Itam, Penang, which was touted as having the “World’s Best Asam Laksa”.

“Many families are also down to their bottom dollar or on the verge of bankruptcy. Unless aid arrives soon, there may not be any food on the table for them.”

Those in the informal sector are most badly affected. They have not been able to get any work under the MCO, Rajah said, adding that the poor also tend to have bigger families, so there are more mouths to feed.

He urged the government to reallocate funds from its development budget to meet social needs.

An extensive array of aid packages has been introduced by the government since the pandemic began, many targeted at the B40 group.

However, the cost of essentials, especially food, has also risen and this has made it necessary for the government to introduce more aid in the form of subsidies for the poor, Rajah added.

“Focus should be given to areas where the cost of living is high, like the Klang Valley.”

He said the distinction between the B40 and M40 has also blurred, given that many in the M40 have also lost their jobs and are equally in need of assistance.

“I recommend that the government examines this issue thoroughly.”

He said many of those badly affected have begun seeking loans from outside the formal financial system, such as from loan sharks.

“The situation has gone out of hand. The Finance Ministry should be more liberal in granting a moratorium to the very poor, and such an incentive should also be extended to new borrowers.”

Universiti Utara Malaysia professor of Economics Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan said the government’s support will not be sufficient to compensate for the loss of earnings over the past 18 months.

Nonetheless, it should continue to extend aid to the most needy and this can be done by reallocating funds, he said.

“Apart from the government, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and wealthy individuals should chip in with aid in cash or kind for those who need it most.”

One NGO that has done its part is the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Foundation Malaysia.

Last year, it distributed cash aid to 2,178 families in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with each family receiving between RM900 and RM2,400, according to its head of communications Chong Chuan Yit.

Anyone who needs aid or more information may call the foundation careline at 03-9078 3388.