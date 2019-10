PETALING JAYA: Two experts who testified in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim will have their statements recorded by police as part of the criminal investigation.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said UK-based forensic pathologist Professor Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid and Universiti Teknologi Mara mechanical engineering senior lecturer Dr Amir Radzi Ab Ghani will be called in for this.

Huzir also said that police received orders from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Oct 4 to proceed with investigations into the case.

“We have set appointments with some of the witnesses to help in the investigations.”

Huzir also urged 56 of the 66 people whose pictures were published in the media to come forward and help with investigations into the case.

“After the pictures of these 66 individuals were published, only 10 responded. The rest have not contacted us yet. We urge them to come forward,“ he said.

“We need their cooperation to assist with the ongoing murder investigation. We are giving them time to come forward but if they fail to do so, we will release their photos again,“ he added.

He also urged the public to stop speculating that four suspects allegedly linked to the murder have been arrested.

“Initially, police arrested 12 individuals for the investigation under Section 307. Six of them were at the riot scene near the temple and another six were picked up at another riot scene at MCT Tower - about a kilometre away from the temple.

“The four suspects were among those who were arrested at MCT Tower,“ he said.

Huzir said confusion regarding the four happened after two media headlines dated Dec 10 last year.

Huzir said overall police have received 5,178 reports with regards to the temple riot incident and 69 investigation papers (IPs) were opened.

“A total of 29 individuals have been charged in court for various offences in regard to the seven IPs. Fifty IPs have been classified as ‘no further action’, while 12 IPs are still open, including that on the murder.”