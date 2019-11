KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) will disclose the reason for rejecting a citizenship application starting next year, according to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said it would be carried out after the ministry had finalised updating the standard operating procedure (SOP) for citizenship application under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution for individuals aged under 21.

“The SOP will be implemented next year. It contains an acknowledgement mechanism to the applicant on the reasons a certain citizenship application was rejected as well as the period of processing citizenship application.

“... before this, there is no SOP (to provide acknowledgement),” he said in a special chamber session in Parliament today.

Mohd Azis was replying to a question by Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PH-Tebrau) who wanted to know the procedure on problems of applying for citizenship.

He said the improved SOP was made based on the compliance under Part II of the Federal Constitution and Citizenship Rules 1964 ILN82/1964.

He said it also took into consideration various aspects including the welfare of the applicant without sacrificing the security and well-being of existing citizens. — Bernama