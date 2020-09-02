‘Explore role of GPs in Covid war’

PETALING JAYA: The government should look into harnessing the strength of over 7,000 general practitioners (GPs) in the country, who can play an important role in the fight against Covid-19, said Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran (pix).

“The GPs are close to the community and can complement government efforts in surveillance for Covid-19 as is being done successfully in other countries like Singapore,” Ganabaskaran told theSun yesterday.

He said since the outbreak began, MMA had proposed to work closely with GPs through surveillance as they regularly see patients with influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.

On concerns of a spike in imported cases with the impending winter season in the northern hemisphere, Ganabaskaran said more research was needed before confirming the Covid-19 virus could thrive in cold weather.

“It should also be noted that weather should not be the only factor to consider as cases still increased in countries with hot weather conditions like Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

“What is more important is maintaining basic preventive measures such as hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing a face mask, physical distancing and avoiding crowds.

“These preventive measures are our first line of defence against infections. It is a collective responsibility that will help break the chain of infections and prevent any spike in cases,” he said.

He added that imported cases were an issue, but the government has tightened borders and brought back the in-centre quarantine requirement for returnees.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry was proactively looking four months ahead by preparing for a possible spike in Covid-19 infections due to the winter season in several parts of the world.

He said although the country’s infection rate was now under control, developments in other countries like India, Korea, Japan, Spain and France, where there was an increase in cases during the cold weather, must be considered.

Respiratory physician Dr Helmy Haja Mydin said when it comes to seasonal variation, especially an increase in the number of viral respiratory cases during winter, one can only extrapolate data from previous years which is mostly related to influenza.

He said the influenza virus was different from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but also shares similar characteristics. So it would be wise to be prepared for an increase in the number of cases.

“Nobody is 100% certain why influenza is worse during winters. The most common explanation is since it spreads via droplets, like from sneezing and coughing, it’s easier to be infected during winter because people tend to stay indoors more often, with poorer access to good ventilation and higher levels of congestion.

“There is some data to show that in tropical countries, influenza can occur during most times of the year, but tends to be higher when it’s the rainy or monsoon season,” he said.

“It is unlikely that things will change drastically in the near future, and it is for this reason we must all work together to continue with physical distancing and the wearing of masks, which will help keep the numbers down.”

Read this story in theSun’s iPaper:

‘Explore role of GPs in Covid war’