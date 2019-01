KOTA KINABALU: An explosion occurred at a goldsmith shop in Segama near here early today, believed to have been set off by people attempting to rob the premises, according to the police.

Kota Kinabalu Police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said no one was injured in the 2.30 am explosion which damaged the grille door of the shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

He said a member of the public alerted the police to an explosion in the city centre at 2.45 am and the police rushed there, along with a bomb disposal squad.

“The squad found that the explosion had occurred at the goldsmith shop and the grille door was damaged. A check showed that no jewellery was stolen,” he said, adding that the owner of the premises was abroad.

Later, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said police found traces of sulphur powder at the spot where the explosion had occurred.

No one was injured and no jewellery was stolen as jewellery was not kept at the premises overnight, he told reporters when approached at the Sabah Police Family Day event. — Bernama