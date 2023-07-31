Explosives found beneath Siti Kasim’s car could be detonated, says cop

PETALING JAYA: The bomb planted under lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car was ready for detonation, said Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Shuhaily Zain.

He was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying that: “The components of the bomb include cloth, diesel, wires, batteries and firecrackers. When found, it (the device) was switched off, and needed to be physically switched on to detonate.

Shuhaily also said that the suspect probably has knowledge on manufacturing explosives.

Apart from that, Shuhaily also said investigations are still ongoing, adding that 13 people have been interviewed so far, including Siti, her friends, mechanic and security guards at her residence.

“We are currently examining all closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the route travelled by Siti and are still looking for clues,” he added.

In mid-July, the activist lodged a police report after finding two suspicious objects beneath her car after a routine car check at a workshop in Bangsar.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was quoted saying that the device was planted with the intention to murder Siti.