Export unit value index up 0.7% in September 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The export unit value index posted a positive growth at 0.7 percent to 110.5 points in September 2020 from 109.7 points in the previous month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said the better performance was due to increases in the index of mineral fuels (5.3 percent) and animal and vegetable oils and fats (5.3 percent).

“Similarly, the export volume index also showed an increase of 11.6 percent from 135.6 points to 151.3 points, contributed by the rise in the index of machinery and transport equipment (20.6 percent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (14.3 percent) and chemicals (13.3 percent).

“The seasonally adjusted export volume index registered a rise of 15.4 percent from 134.5 points to 155.2 points,” he said in a statement today.

On a yearly basis, Mohd Uzir said the export unit value index dropped by 5.0 percent, while the export volume index rose 19.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the import unit value index slipped to 112.6 points in September, a decreased of 0.7 percent from 113.4 points registered in the previous month.

“The deterioration was due to the decreases in the index of mineral fuels (5.1 percent), machinery and transport equipment (0.5 percent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (0.2 percent),” he said.

Nevertheless, the import volume index grew 2.3 percent to 135.2 points against 132.2 points in August 2020, he said.

Mohd Uzir said the growth was contributed by increases in the index of manufactured goods (10.2 percent), machinery and transport equipment (5.5 percent) and chemicals (4.4 percent).

The seasonally adjusted import volume index in September 2020 registered a rise of 6.1 percent from 127.5 points to 135.3 points, he added.

“On a year-on-year basis (YoY), the import unit value index declined 4.1 percent, while the import volume index increased 0.6 percent,” he said.

On the same note, DOSM also reported that Malaysia’s terms of trade showed a growth of 1.4 percent month-on-month to 98.1 points from 96.7 points, while on a YoY basis, Malaysia’s terms of trade remained negative at 0.9 percent from 99.0 points, he added. — Bernama