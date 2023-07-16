Express bus carrying 42 passengers catches fire

KUANTAN: An express bus carrying 42 passengers was completely destroyed when it caught fire at KM52.5 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway near Hutan Lipur Lentang, Bentong yesterday.

A Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Pahang spokesman said they received a call at about 11.15 pm and dispatched two fire engines, with eight personnel, from the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

The spokesman said the bus was travelling from Kajang in Selangor to Kota Bharu in Kelantan and the fire is believed to have started from the engine.

“However, the two bus drivers and 42 passengers managed to escape and the bus was razed,” he said when contacted today.-Bernama