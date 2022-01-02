Express bus company to offer shuttle services between Sibu, Kapit

SIBU: With the completion of the 100km-route connecting Sibu and Kapit, express bus companies can now expand their services in central Sarawak.

The first company to expand its services to the area is the Lanang Road Bus Company Berhad which started operating on the new route yesterday (Jan 1).

Its manager Chua Huat said the return shuttle route will be from Sibu Town - Song Town - Kapit Town, with buses leaving at 7 am, 11 am and 3 pm daily, and a fare of RM22 for a one-way trip.

“Our fare is also cheaper than the one charged by rental van operators, which is RM35 for a one-way trip on the same route. A total of six air-conditioned buses are available with a capacity of 38 seats per bus.

“We also offer services for routes to and from Kuching City and Miri City to Pekan Song and Bandar Kapit, where passengers will take a connecting bus at the Sibu Bus Terminal,“ he told Bernama.

Previously, residents living along the upper reaches of the Rajang River relied on express boat services to go to Sibu town as well as other major cities or destinations outside Sarawak.

Meanwhile, another company, Kapit Bus Express, will begin offering similar shuttle services from Jan 20.

According to one of its founders, Lim Chong Yee, the company would have eight air-conditioned express buses with sitting capacities of either 23 or 31 seats, offering direct travel between Sibu and Kapit daily.

He said the buses were scheduled to leave the stations at 6.30 am, 7.30 am, 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon, 12.30 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm with a one-way fare of RM22. - Bernama