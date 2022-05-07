Express bus driver tests positive for drugs

MALACCA: An express bus driver was detained after he tested positive for cannabis in an operation held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Melaka Sentral Bus Terminal here last night.

Malacca Road Transport Department (RTD) director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said the 38-year-old substitute driver employed by an express bus company at the terminal was arrested by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) after he failed a urine test at 9.30pm on Friday.

He said the man was supposed to drive an express bus from Malacca to Kedah scheduled at 10pm yesterday.

“The express bus company immediately replaced him with another driver to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely according to the scheduled time.

“The driver had been under AADK surveillance in Kedah for a drug offence and we were informed that he came to Malacca after he was called to replace another bus driver,“ he told reporters after the operation at the Melaka Sentral Bus Terminal here late last night.

Muhammad Firdaus said 122 express bus drivers were screened and 326 express buses were checked, while 53 bus inspection slips were issued to ensure vehicles were safe to use, in the operation conducted from April 26 to May 5.

Meanwhile, he said 37 drivers were charged in court for committing five traffic offences during the operation carried out in the state.

He said of the total, 22 drivers were charged for beating the red light, using a mobile phone while driving, jumping queue and driving on the emergency lane.

“A total of 28 compounds were also issued, 13 for not wearing seat belts or helmets, overloading (14) and driving dangerously while carrying bulk cargo (one).

“We have also issued 203 notices for various offences and seized four vehicles. Two because the motor vehicle licences and insurance had expired while two other vehicles were driven by foreigners,“ he said.

He said until last Thursday, a total of 944 vehicles were inspected, of which 174 were found to have violated the traffic rules. — Bernama