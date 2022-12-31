Express bus overturns near Rawang, two injured (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A Thai woman and an Indonesian girl were injured when the express bus carrying them skidded and overturned about 500 metres from Rawang toll plaza southbound on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near here early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Datuk Norazam Khamis said the 65-year-old woman was injured on the head while the girl had leg injuries.

According to him, both victims were stable and were being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He said JBPM received a call at 1.46 am and a team of 10 firemen in several fire engines from the Rawang station rushed to the location about 40 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, we were informed of the accident involving an express bus carrying 30 passengers comprising 16 men, 12 women and two children which overturned beside the highway,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said initial investigation found the bus which was on its way from Penang to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) was driven by a 45-year-old local man.

According to Zainal, on arriving at Kilometre 443, the bus which on the extreme left lane suddenly lost control and skidded into a drain and overturned.

“There were no serious injuries recorded. The uninjured passengers were taken to TBS with another bus of the company after ensuring the passengers were safe,” he said in a statement today.

Zainal said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act and members of the public with information on the incident have been requested to come forward to assist investigation by contacting traffic investigation officer, Insp Mohd Shaifuddin Mohd Nor at 0176645812 or 0361262222. - Bernama