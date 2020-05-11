Express bus service in Sabah back in operation tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The express bus service in Sabah will be back in from operation tomorrow, but with passengers requiring to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah Express Bus Operators Council (Seboc) president Datuk Donald Hanapi said the SOP under the Conditional Movement Control Order

(CMCO) period, included the requirement for passengers to fill the Covid-19 declaration form, wear face mask, practice social distancing and to have their body temperature checked before boarding the bus.

He said passengers who do not want to comply with the SOP will be denied boarding, even if they have bought the tickets for the bus journey.

“More than 20 express bus operators with a fleet of more than 200 buses are ready to ensure compliance with the SOP. Only half of the seat capacity is allowed as a social distancing measure. The bus operators are also required to disinfect the vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Donald said the bus tickets could be bought online at Easy Book application or at the Inanam Bus Terminal.

For the Muslim passengers, they should be prepared as the bus will not make any stops along the way for them to perform their prayer, he added. - Bernama