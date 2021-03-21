Expulsion of North Korean diplomats conducted according to Vienna Convention-Hishammuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The expulsion of all diplomats of the North Korean embassy has been carried out in conformity with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Malaysia today expelled all North Korean diplomats in keeping with the decision of the government which was announced by Wisma Putra last Friday.

“The government of Malaysia has to resort to taking this action in response to the North Korea’s March 19 2021 unilateral and utterly irresponsible decision to sever diplomatic ties with Malaysia,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hishammuddin said the action by the government was necessary in order to protect Malaysia’s sovereignty and safeguard national interest.

“This action is a reminder that Malaysia will not tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system, and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,“ he said.- Bernama