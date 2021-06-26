Extend automatic interest-free moratorium on all loans — Armada

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has proposed that the government grant an automatic interest-free moratorium on all loans.

In a statement, Armada said it believed that with the implementation of the moratorium, it would be able to boost the spirit of the people as a whole in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and succeed through the government’s initiative in the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Armada also proposes that the automatic loan moratorium be extended to include licensed loans; credit sales covering the use of credit cards, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia loans, Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (Tekun) and National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) with no additional charges or interest; as well as all forms of rental payments, business licences and local authority (PBT) licences effective immediately until Dec 31 2021 or until the country’s economy recovers,” it said.

The wing was also pleased with statements from several key ministers who gave an initial impression that the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin-led government was committed to improving the existing aid package with additional economic stimulus package.

“Apart from consistently supporting the government’s efforts in helping the people, Armada believes that (PPN) is a good ‘way out’ and should be given cross-political focus and priority whether from the ruling bloc or the opposition. — Bernama