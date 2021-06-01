Extend wage subsidy throughout all MCOs, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) has suggested that the government extend the wage subsidy programme throughout all phases of MCO and CMCO or at least to the end of 2021.

Samenta welcomes the announcement of the Pemerkasa+ by by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as a mean to support Malaysians in tiding over MCO 3.0, its Policy and Government Relations chairman Datuk William Ng said today.

“The extension of the wage subsidy programme for affected sectors, the opt-in moratorium for affected businesses and the Prihatin grant are timely intervention for SMEs who are already out of ideas how to keep their businesses going,” he said in a statement.

“We are also glad to note that the vaccination programme would be sped up. Once again, Samenta calls on the government to engage and mobilise the machinery of the state governments and private sectors in speeding up the vaccination programme, as soon as possible.

“We hope the government will agree to prioritise the economic sector for vaccination including allowing SMEs to organise themselves for this purpose.”