Extended hours for National Blood Centre during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Blood Centre (PDN) will extend its operating hours during the the month of Ramadan to enable blood donors, especially Muslims, to donate blood after breaking fast.

In a posting on its Facebook page, PDN said its Jalan Tun Razak branch would operate from 7.30am until 9pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The operating hours of the PDN Donation Suite at Midvalley Megamall will be between 10am and 9pm, throughout the fasting month.

The Puspanita Blood Donation Suite at Precinct 10, Putrajaya would operate from 8am until 4 pm, Saturday to Wednesday and from 1pm to 8.30pm on Thursday and Friday.

“Non-Muslim blood donors are urged to come forward to donate blood during the month of Ramadan to ensure the supply of blood is always at a safe level,” it said. - Bernama