Extended LRT service for Malaysia-Bahrain match tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit (LRT) train service for Ampang/Sri Petaling Line will be extended in conjunction with the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers between Malaysia and Bahrain at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, tomorrow.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, in a media statement today, announced that the last train heading to Sentul Timur would leave at 12.03 am while the train to Putra Heights would depart at 12.44 am.

The statement further said that additional trains would be provided for passengers after the match.

“Passengers can continue the journey to the LRT Kelana Jaya route at the Jamek Mosque Station and to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang route at the Plaza Rakyat Station,” said the statement. - Bernama