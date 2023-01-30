Extended operating hours for Ampang, Sri Petaling LRT lines, KL Monorail

KUALA LUMPUR: Peak hour services for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) on the Ampang and Sri Petaling lines and the Kuala Lumpur Monorail will be extended beginning today, following service disruptions between the the Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek LRT stations due to a track alignment problem.

In a statement today, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said the peak hour services would be extended from 6 am to 10.30 am and 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm compared to the previous schedule of 7 am to 9.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm respectively.

“Extending the peak operating hours is to provide convenience and comfort to commuters, and so that they can plan their journey in advance to reduce congestion at several rail stations, particularly at the Masjid Jamek LRT interchange and the Hang Tuah LRT station,“ read the statement.

It also said that more intermediate free buses would be added beginning today for three routes with a frequency of 10 minutes, depending on the traffic situation.

The three routes are LRT route 9 involving Hang Tuah LRT-Bandaraya LRT-Hang Tuah LRT (15 buses); LRT route 10 involving Masjid Jamek LRT-Bandaraya LRT-Masjid Jamek LRT (nine buses); and LRT route 11, namely East Sentul LRT-Bandaraya LRT-East Sentul LRT station (10 buses).

“Prasarana apologises for the inconvenience experienced by passengers and greatly appreciates their support and patience. This initiative is our commitment to ensure the quality of service provided to users is always at the best level,“ added the statement. - Bernama