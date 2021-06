PETALING JAYA: Five trade associations have expressed disappointment with the extension of National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 1 despite the many submissions they have forwarded that the threshold to exit each phase is arbitrarily based on set absolute numbers of Covid-19 cases.

This, they said, is not based on science. The rationale to have a blanket lockdown of the entire nation instead of by locality or sectors that are infected with clusters is totally overkill, they added.

This unnecessarily causes further damage to the economy, especially punishing those sectors that have diligently complied with SOP, achieving extremely low incidences. In other words, the “safe zones” are being unfairly penalised by those in the hot spots, they pointed out.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) data reveals that retail and shopping sector including outside shopping areas contributed merely 0.8% of all cases in May 2021, even prior to the FMCO lockdown which started on 1 June 2021,” they said in a joint statement.

“This significantly improved and extremely low figures testify to the retail and mall industries’ strict adherence to the SOPs and should not be unduly penalised with closure from operating.”

The statement was signed by Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK), Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA), Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA), Bumiputra Retailers Organisation (BRO) and Malaysia REIT Managers Association (MRMA).

“We do not understand why our shopping mall and retail industry is again being unfairly dealt with this terminal punishment even though we have fully complied with all SOP and maintained a good record but continue to be unjustifiably punished instead,” they said.

“We earnestly believe that the extension of phase 1 and the nationwide lockdown need to be immediately reviewed taking into account the different infection levels of each locality. To avoid further permanent business closures and layoff of yet more employees, it will be judicious to allow all economic sectors which are not at risk to re-open immediately especially the shopping malls and retail shops including those in outside shopping areas, where the MOH figures showed merely 0.8% cases.”

They said it is imperative for the government to provide the shopping mall and retail operators with critically needed financial assistance to help them to survive.