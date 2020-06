SEREMBAN: The government’s decision to extend the operating hours at Urban Transformation Centers (UTC) effective next month has brought relief to many people with backlog of personal errands to settle. especially the frontliners.

One of them is trainee doctor, Dr Mohd Hafiz Ahmad, 27, who said it was difficult for him and his colleagues to do their personal matters due to their uncertain working hours.

“My priority is to settle the important matters, including my income tax with the Inland Revenue Board,” he told Bernama here.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when unveiling the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) last Friday, said the government has agreed to extend and standardise operating hours at UTCs throughout the country effective July 1, 2020.

The extension of the working hours will see UTC operating from 8am to 9pm daily. The current working hours is from 1pm to 10pm (Monday to Thursday); 2.45pm to 10pm (Friday) and 8am to 5pm (Saturday and Sunday).

Meanwhile, a civil servant, Nurul Ain Ghazali, 36, said the extension of UTC’s operating hours would make it easier to plan time to settle her personal matters.

“The government’s move to extend UTC’s operation is apt as the people can attend to their personal matters in the evening after work,” she added.

Meanwhile, UDA Holdings Bhd chairman Datuk Jalaluddin Alias regarded the announcement on UTC’s longer operating hours as reflecting the prime minister’s understanding the “people’s pulse”.

The longer operating hours will also be a relief to petty traders who are renting at two UDA-owned premises which have been turned into UTC, namely Angsana Seremban and Angsana Kuala Lumpur, he said.

He said following implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and then the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), UDA took proactive steps by offering discounts and rent exemptions to those renting its business lots, such as at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, Angsana Ipoh Mall and Angsana Seremban.

The incentive by UDA benefits 1,500 traders, involving RM10 million.

“The rental exemption is for the month of April, 2020, and 20 per cent discount on monthly rental for the months from May to September 2020,” he added. - Bernama