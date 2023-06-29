External partieS, NGOs urged to sponsor studies of prison inmates

KAJANG: External parties whether individuals or groups, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGO), are encouraged to provide sponsorship or financial contributions to finance the studies of prison inmates who wish to pursue a diploma or higher level course.

Kajang Prison director Mohd Roslen Ramli said many inmates have expressed their desire to continue their studies but face financial constraints to pay for their tuition fees.

“These inmates want to continue their studies but do not have the money. Therefore, with sponsorship or donations from external parties, we can pay for their fees be it for a bachelor’s degree or right up to a doctor of philosophy (PhD) degree,“ he told Bernama recently

He explained that with a better level of education, inmates who are about to be released will have a good opportunity to have a career in addition to the skills acquired during their prison rehabilitation.

“They (inmates) will also have a future when they are released. When they have a certificate in higher-level education, there is a possibility it will attract employers to hire them later.

“With a better level of education, it is not a ticket to guarantee an ex-convict gets a job but it is an improvement for them and helps them to be marketable,“ he said.

He said for this reason, the Prisons Department welcomes any outside party to come forward to provide sponsorship or financial contributions so that ex-convicts will have a higher level of education as well as employment opportunities waiting for them upon their release.

Mohd Roslen said currently there are more than 10 inmates who are furthering their studies full-time at various levels, including one who is pursuing a PhD degree at Kajang Prison

One prisoner, known as Zubir (not his real name) said he did not have money or financial resources to further his studies.

However, with sponsorship from NGOs and individuals, he and other fellow inmates were able to continue their studies.

“Now, I am doing my PhD in business administration. All this while, beginning with my Bachelor’s degree, my tuition fees were paid for by NGOs and individuals.

“We do not have the money to pay for our fees. That is why we hope for donations from external parties to help us continue our studies which in turn will help us get jobs once we are released from prison,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Roslen said there are ex-convicts who have obtained employment after being released with the certificates they obtained while pursuing their studies in prison.

“Ex-convicts need to be given a chance just like other people. They need to be given opportunities to live better lives on the outside (of prison).

“If there are any individuals, companies or NGOs that are interested in helping inmates further their studies, they can come personally to the Kajang Prison or deal with the Prisons Department headquarters at the Prison Management Division or Policy Division to discuss together how to make this a success,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Open University Malaysia (OUM) vice-chancellor Associate Professor Dr Ahmad Izanee Awang said that currently there are no scholarships offered to prison inmates and tuition fees are fully borne by their family members.

“There are some who withdraw from their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions and some are also sponsored by several NGOs. If they are alumni of OUM or senior citizens, they are eligible for a discount on tuition fees,“ he added. -Bernama