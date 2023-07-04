Extortion video: Cops done taking statements from five individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken statements from five individuals in connection with a viral video allegedly showing a policeman extorting a female Chinese national after she failed to produce her passport at a roadblock at Bulatan Dato Onn here.

The video clip went viral on social media last week.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the policeman was among the five individuals who had their statements taken and police would call two more individuals to assist in the investigation.

“The two individuals are the e-hailing driver who had driven the Chinese national and another woman, a local, a friend of the Chinese national who was also in the car,” he said when asked about an update on the case.

He was met at a breaking of the fast event at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters at the Jalan Raja Alang Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

Yahaya also said police had opened an investigation paper about the incident last Monday after the video went viral, adding that police had also identified the policeman involved.

He also said Malaysian police were working together with Interpol and the Immigration Department to track down the Chinese national who is believed to have left the country.

Yahaya also said the case was being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and a complete investigation paper will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

He advised the public not to easily believe the information on social media without verifying the source and asked those with information about the incident to contact the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-2600-2222.

The one-minute 48-second video that went viral on the TikTok app showed a policeman inspecting an individual near the Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial at Bulatan Dato Onn. - Bernama