Extra RM43 mln allocation for implementation of Agro Madani sales programme

PUTRAJAYA: The government will channel an additional allocation of RM43 million to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) for the implementation of the Agro Madani Sales programme nationwide, especially in areas with high population density, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting here today, he said the Deputy Prime Minister said the provision was approved in the Cabinet meeting last week.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said a total of 5,000 locations have been identified for the implementation of the programme, which offers a variety of daily necessities at a price that is up to 30 per cent cheaper than the market.

He said that as of June 30, the Agro Madani Sales programme had been implemented in 52 government buildings nationwide, involving approximately 720 local entrepreneurs and resulting in savings of about RM320,000.

“We hope to hold this programme in 10,000 locations in the third quarter of next year to help the people, especially the hardcore poor,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said, however, there will be some constraints with regard to how the programme is implemented, especially in terms of the price of controlled goods, in areas with the hardcore poor or the urban poor who have low purchasing power.

Following that, he suggested that the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) be adopted in the implementation of the programme by utilising lists from zakat collection centres or state Islamic religious councils.

Ahmad Zahid said he had also asked the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry to discuss how they could improve the Agro Madani Sales programme.-Bernama