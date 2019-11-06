Extraordinary people: Love and compassion transcends race, religion

AN appeal for help by a special needs student to her classmates led to a friendship that has lasted 18 years.

In fact, it is almost a mother-daughter relationship.

“We are best friends but she is like my eldest child,” said Jameyah Sheriff, 59, whose deed was recognised when she was selected to receive the My Hero 3.0 Award recently at a ceremony where the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohammad Ali, was listed as the guest of honour.

The single mother said she met Tan Chin Chin, 37, when they were studying at Universiti Sains Malaysia about 18 years ago.

“We shared many happy and sad moments together despite coming from different racial backgrounds and having no blood ties,” she said.

Jameyah said they first met during the first week of university in 2003.

Her lecturer had requested for students to help a special needs students with transport on and off campus.

“Three days later, when there was still no offer from the class, Chin Chin, who had cerebral palsy, personally came to the front of the class to ask for help.

“When I saw her physical condition, I cried and thought I must help her.

“So I offered myself and since then I started my daily routine of fetching her to class, to the library, to buy food or to bring her breakfast and to wherever she needed to go,” she said.

“Initially it was an act of sympathy but over time I considered it my responsibility to ease the burden of Chin Chin and her family.”

“She was also very young at that time. She was only 20 while I was 42. Naturally she needed support from others.”

Jameyah said she was inspired by Chin Chin’s perseverance in not letting her shortcomings be a hindrance to her quest for knowledge and success.

She said if Chin Chin is viewed based on her physical condition, many would have doubted her ability and intelligence.

“But if you look at her the way I do, I’m sure you’ll realise that a special needs person can be better than a fully functioning human being.”

Jameyah said Chin Chin had tremendous amounts of diligence and determination to study.

“In fact, she did well in her studies and was one of the best students in university,” she said.

According to Jameyah, Chin Chin has been a research officer for USM for almost 10 years and they have remained in touch with each other.

Jameyah said the assistance she had given to Chin Chin during their studies together was small compared to Chin Chin’s efforts and achievements.

“I am proud of Chin Chin’s success and I am sure her mother feels the same too,” she said.

“Her success is not due to my little assistance but it was her perseverance in achieving her own goals that put her where she is now.”

Jameyah said although Chin Chin had speech problems, she was very friendly and talked about many things.

“We talk and sometimes debate on various issues.

“She only has speech problems but can still write and type like a normal person.”

Commenting on her MyHero 3.0 award, Jameyah said that she did not view it as an award that she received for herself but as recognition of all those who had volunteered and cared for the lives of others.

“This recognition is not the main reason I am involved in voluntary work. But with this award, I hope to be able to open the eyes of the public to the importance of caring for anyone regardless of race and religion,” said Jameyah, who continues to do volunteer work.