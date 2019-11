NORZAH Abdul Ghani proved that teachers are indeed parents outside the school when she stood between her students and a man who ran amok with a parang.

Recalling the incident almost 20 years ago at Yoke Kuan National High School in Sekinchan, Norzah said the incident left several students and teachers injured.

“At the time, I was in the upper floor of the school building and the schoolyard was busy with students arriving for afternoon session and morning session students leaving.

“As I was coming down, I suddenly heard the shout of ‘Help! Someone is killing!’ and then I saw a man who had just set a motorcycle on fire ... and he was carrying a parang.”

The Physical Education teacher said the heavily-built man, wearing a jacket and helmet, walked into several classrooms and started slashing students.

“The situation was critical and I had no time to consider the repercussion.

“In front of me was a group of students running helter-skelter in fear.

“For the sake of the students’ safety, I faced the attacker on my own.

“The safety of my students was more important than my own.

“I was willing to risk my life in order to protect them.

“I stood in between the students and the man thinking that this would give the students and other teachers time to run to safety,” she said.

Norzah then started talking to the man to calm him down and asked him to follow her to the school canteen which was empty.

“Sensing that the man had calmed down somewhat, I tried to speak to him in Chinese, saying: Ko Ko, shen me shi? (Brother, what happened?)”

“The man remained silent and instead tried to attack me with his machete.

“I started running around a canteen table as he chased me.

“He finally got tired and sat down on a bench.

“I then offered him two bottles of drinks.

Norzah said she used reverse psychology on the man to gain his trust.

“I tried to convince him that I was on his side and asked for his machete to continue slashing on his behalf.

“He almost gave me his machete but changed his mind when a parent screamed and distracted him.”

Norzah said the police eventually managed to apprehend the man.

She recently won the My Hero 3.0 Award.

The award was introduced in 2014 to recognise and honour unsung heroes and heroines who had contributed to unity and racial harmony in the country.

It is a collaboration between the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Unity and National Integration Department.

The other individuals selected to receive the award are Jameyah Sheriff, MD. Herman Saidin, Richard Wong Yew King, Cheah Kim Hock and Rajendran Velu.

The winners received RM5,000 in prizes, trophies and certificates.