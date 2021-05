PETALING JAYA: Militant and terrorist groups seem to have taken advantage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza to achieve their objectives.

A 2014 video of Malaysian militants celebrating Eid in Syria resurfaced recently and is circulating widely on social media in Indonesia.

Rather than a show of support for Palestinians, those behind the video’s reemergence are more interested in keeping their own causes alive.

Institute of Strategic and International Studies researcher Muhammad Sinatra said the video’s resurfacing is noteworthy but not strange.

He told theSun that it appears local extremist groups are attempting to capitalise on the ongoing conflict to justify their agenda.

“The conflict has inflamed people’s passions and the groups are hoping to ride that wave to the top of public attention.”

A total of 243 people, more than 100 of whom are women and children, have reportedly been killed in the fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces that began on May 10. A ceasefire was declared on Friday and has held since then as a peace plan is being hammered out.

Apart from the fighter who recorded the video, all those involved have been killed. He is now serving time in prison.

Muhammad pointed out that around Eid al-Fitr or the end of the fasting month, there is usually a lot of terrorist activities worldwide.

“Such activities can lead to more plaudits being poured on specific groups by impressionable quarters of society.”

However, it could also dampen the validity of the pro-Palestinian campaign because terrorist

elements could put off those who are still sitting on the fence, he said, adding that such activities are self-serving.

Muhammad said extremist groups in Malaysia are more interested in establishing Islamist rule than bringing change in the Middle East.

Rather than get lost in the narrative of such groups, people should focus on the conflict’s humanitarian aspect and lobby authorities to pressure those involved to end the fighting.

Jason S. W. Loh, who leads research on social, law and human rights issues at independent think tank Emir Research, said the appearance of the video or other similar activities is an indication that jihadists are trying to ensure that their own causes are not crowded out by the ongoing conflict.

“Jihadism has been on the wane since the defeat of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) in 2017.”

Such videos are dangerous, unhealthy and inimical to Muslims and society. They create confusion and promote Islamophobia, Loh added.