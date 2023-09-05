Eye on food sold at schools

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) will act against school administrators and canteen operators that flout its guidelines on food that is prohibited for sale.

Its spokesman was commenting on why some schools continue to sell burgers, nuggets and syrup drinks in contravention of the Healthy School Canteen Management Guidelines 2011 (Revised 2016).

He said upon the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH), it issued a notification titled “Prohibition on the Sale of Food and Beverages that are Not Encouraged in School Canteens” dated March 15, 2017.

Another notification was issued on October 27, 2020, on the “Sale of Food and Drinks at School Cooperatives”.

“These two documents include information and instructions on the type of food and drinks that can be sold in school canteens and cooperatives.

“MOE also issued a letter dated April 26, 2017, stating that all vending machines with prohibited food and drinks will not be allowed in school premises and areas.”

The spokesman said the issue of prohibited food being sold in school canteens was also addressed by way of letters sent through state education departments, district education offices and school administrators.

“MOE monitors canteen operations from time to time so that the person in charge of the canteen complies with the provisions in the Healthy School Canteen Management Guide (2011) and school canteen management and rental agreement.

“Officers in charge of food quality in the district health office also make periodic inspections and act against canteen operators who do not comply with regulations in the Food Act 1983.”

He added that student affairs committees were also responsible for monitoring the operations of school canteens.

“The committee is responsible for ensuring food and beverages sold in school canteens are always sold at reasonable prices, clean, of high quality, nutritious, safe and sufficient to help the healthy growth of students.

“The main role of this committee is to monitor the canteen’s operations and hold discussions with operators to ensure that the rules contained in the guidelines and school canteen rental and management agreement are followed.”

According to the guidelines, the school principal or headmaster and school canteen committee are responsible for inspecting canteen operations.

The spokesman said MOH also provides support to ensure school canteen services are at a satisfactory level.

“Occasionally, MOH also conducts periodic monitoring at schools, to ensure food and beverages sold in the canteen are safe to consume and in accordance with a list provided by MOE.

“Last year, MOH issued certificates of appreciation to schools that complied with the menu we prescribed,” said the spokesman, adding that in enforcing the guidelines and notifications, MOE will take action against the school administrators or canteen operators that flouted them.

“Through monitoring sessions, several school administrators and canteen operators were reprimanded and warned during the initial stages when the notification letters were issued.

“MOE has also made it known to canteen operators that based on the rental agreement and school canteen management, the contract can be cancelled if there is a breach of the agreement by any party.”