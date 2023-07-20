Eyes on Penang

PETALING JAYA: Penang is seen as a stronghold for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and with the help of the Barisan Nasional (BN), especially Umno, it would be able to repel any attempt by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to win big in the state, said political analysts.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the on-ground sentiment is that PH and BN could thwart PN in Penang.

He said PH supporters especially see PN ally PAS as the main enemy to defeat.

“Those supporting PH will go all out in the state election to support PH and BN candidates because when they look at Kedah, they see nothing much has improved in the state. Voters have a negative view of the Kedah government.

“This negativity will ensure they will go all out to support PH and BN in the state elections.”

He said voters see the alternative PN government as not so rosy and would support DAP in Penang because they do not want a PN government, adding that Penang residents do not want to be governed by PN leaders from Kedah as they feel the present state government is doing a good job.

Azmi said the cooperation between PH and BN in the state has been very good but for PN, the relationship between Gerakan, PAS and Bersatu is lacking.

He predicted that PH would win 32 seats as PN has made some inroads into the Malay heartland by winning three parliamentary seats – Permatang Pauh, Kepala Batas and Tasik Gelugor – in the last general election.

“PN might win eight to 10 seats, but it would not be the party of choice on the island as PH and BN have strong support there.

“To counter the attacks by PN, the PH and BN coalitions should use Kedah as an example as it is the nearest state that is governed by PN. The state government has been running Kedah inefficiently while its menteri besar has been using rhetoric to camouflage the state’s failure.”

Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow said he would be happy for PH to retain between 30 and 32 seats.

He said Penang has a total of 40 state seats and in the 14th general election, PH won 37, including two by Bersatu when it was still under PH, while BN won two and PAS clinched one.

The caretaker Penang chief minister and Batu Kawan MP said based on opinion polls, PH has comfortable support.

Six states – Kedah (36 seats), Kelantan (45), Terengganu (32), Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36) – will hold state elections simultaneously on Aug 12, with 245 seats being contested. Nomination day is set for July 29 and early voting will be done on Aug 8.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Penang is the most stable and is a PH stronghold.

“The Penang government has done a good job and the people support it.

“Gerakan, Bersatu and PAS are not doing well or cooperating well with each other in Penang. Their relationship is not as strong as it is in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“Under Chow, the state has seen major development and all races have benefitted from it. Their welfare has been well looked after.”

He said the only issue that might hurt PH is the Lim Guan Eng tunnel court case, adding that it would also be difficult for Gerakan to win over voters, especially the Chinese, as the party is seen as supporting PN and PAS.

The strong cooperation shown by PH and BN and the fact they worked well together in the state is a plus factor and would help win votes while retaining support, said Awang Azman.