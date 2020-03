GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Community Pharmacy Guild (MCPG) urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to temporarily lift the ceiling price for face mask, as well as to ban the export of such product from Malaysia.

MCPG president Lovy Beh said the requests were necessary to ensure there is sufficient supply of face mask in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

She claimed that following the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia, the sale of face mask in Malaysia surged three times, leading to a shortage in supply, which she also attributed to large manufacturers exporting their face mask product for higher prices.

“We would meet up with the ministries concerned to temporarily remove the ceiling price on face mask and to ban face mask manufacturers from exporting their product so that we have sufficient stock of face masks in Malaysia, “ she told a press conference, here today.

MCPG is holding its 15th annual general meeting (AGM) later today. - Bernama