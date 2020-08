PETALING JAYA: The government’s decision to make face masks a must in crowded public areas and on public transport has caused a surge in demand for the protective gear.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said demand for face masks on the e-commerce platform soared by 65% on the day after the announcement was made. The demand for face masks for children has increased as well.

“Week-on-week, the demand for children’s face masks and face shields has risen 40% since it was announced that schools would re-open on July 1,” Ho told theSun yesterday.

He said merchants trading on the Shopee platform are offering the three-ply face masks at below the regulated ceiling price of RM72.50 for a box of 50, or RM1.45 a piece.

During its “Shocking Sale”, the same masks were selling at RM8.90 for a box of 50. However, each customer was allowed to purchase a maximum of only two boxes.

Lazada Malaysia chief operating officer Shah Suriye Rubhen said sales have tripled since the announcement was made.

He told theSun three-ply face masks were selling at only RM16.90 per box of 100 pieces during the Lazada Flash Sale. The sale is still on.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has given an assurance local producers will be able to keep up with the demand.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lye said producers have seen an increase in domestic demand for single-use face masks.

“Since a ban on the export of face masks was enforced on March 12, the manufacturers have been producing them only for the domestic market. A stockpile has been built up to keep up with the rise in demand locally,” he told theSun.

Soh said even companies that manufacture other personal protective equipment (PPE) have diversified into face mask production.

He said the removal of duty and taxes on imported masks has also helped local suppliers meet the increased demand.

“The raw materials for face masks, specifically the three-ply ones that include PP non-woven materials, metal nose wire and elastic ear loop, are usually sourced locally as well as imported from China, India, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates,” he explained.

