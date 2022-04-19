Face-to-face classes without rotation in Johor run smoothly

JOHOR BAHRU: Face-to-face school session without rotation in the state which started last Sunday has gone smoothly.

State Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said it was based on feedback from schools and parents.

“With the standard operating procedures set by the government, we are doing the best we can and schools are advised to look after students’ safety and health,” she told reporters after officiating the bubur lambuk distribution programme organised by the Johor Broadcasting Department, here today.

At the programme, 8,000 packets of free bubur lambuk were distributed to the public involving a cost of about RM15,000 which was sponsored by corporate bodies in the state.

Commenting on the low uptake of vaccination among students, she said she would ensure that schools in the state work closely with the Ministry of Health on the matter.

Last Sunday (April 17), a total of 130,177 students from Group A involving Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Johor started their face-to-face school session without the rotation system. — Bernama