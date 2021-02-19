Face-to-face school session to start on March 1

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19: The face-to-face school session which was postponed earlier following the spread of COVID-19, will be commencing on March 1.

Senior Education Minister Senator Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said it involved pre-school, Year 1 and 2 classes while Year 3 to Year 6 sessions would start on March 8.

“Secondary school students in Group A states will start school on April 4 while secondary school students in Group B states will attend school on April 5 which is after the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the decision to allow primary school pupils to start school session earlier was to allow pupils and teachers adapt to the new normal as well as the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

Group A involves schools in Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu while Group B involves schools in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

He said the school calendar would remain as issued earlier.

“The opening dates are adopted by all government schools, government aided schools, private schools and institutes registered with the Education Ministry (MOE).

“Schools not registered with MOE are urged to follow the school opening dates and comply with all stipulated SOPs,” he said.

He said vocational colleges would open on March 1 while international schools and private educational institutions, including tuition centres, would open on March 8.

Radzi meanwhile said that MOE had planned carefully and the approach was taken based on input and feedback from all parties. -Bernama

