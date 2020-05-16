Facebook user Mohamed Mansor AR not a civil servant: PSD

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (PSD) today denied that Facebook user, registered under the name Mohamed Mansor AR, is a civil servant working as an administrative and diplomatic officer (PTD).

PSD in a statement today said the name and position, as claimed by the writer, were not listed in the department’s Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

“The PSD regrets the action of the party involved. As such it is recommended that the account holder provide proof that he is a civil servant or retract his statement claiming that is one, and submit an apology within 48 hours.

“If there is no response, we will file a police report. We are initiating this on the grounds that he had impersonated as a government official, portrayed a negative perception and had tarnished the image and reputation of the public service institutions,” the statement said.

The PSD also cautioned that all parties should not associate public service institutions with misleading statements, giving a negative perception of public servants as a whole.

Civil servants have always maintained an apolitical stance, performed their duties in a professional manner in line with their pledge to serve the nation. — Bernama